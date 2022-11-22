Wisconsin hospital working to help young adults be independent

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Wisconsin hospital is working to help young adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities achieve independence.

The program is called “Project Search” and its teaching the adults in the year-long program how to land an internship, nail an interview, learn employment-related skills, communication strategies and how to get hired. Several students who graduated out of the program got full-time jobs working at the hospital.

“We probably get 20-25% of our staff who’ve come through Project Search,” said one hospital staff member. “It gives them that feeling we all want, right? We want to earn money. We want to have some say in our life. We want to develop that independence and be an adult.”

Project Launch started in 2008 and has trained around 1,500 young adults so far. Do you know of something good happening in your community? Let us know and nominate them for our segment here. Don’t forget your photos and video.

