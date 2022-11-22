Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Wisconsin hospital working to help young adults be independent

A Wisconsin hospital is working to help young adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities achieve independence.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:10 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Wisconsin hospital is working to help young adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities achieve independence.

The program is called “Project Search” and its teaching the adults in the year-long program how to land an internship, nail an interview, learn employment-related skills, communication strategies and how to get hired. Several students who graduated out of the program got full-time jobs working at the hospital.

“We probably get 20-25% of our staff who’ve come through Project Search,” said one hospital staff member. “It gives them that feeling we all want, right? We want to earn money. We want to have some say in our life. We want to develop that independence and be an adult.”

Project Launch started in 2008 and has trained around 1,500 young adults so far. Do you know of something good happening in your community? Let us know and nominate them for our segment here. Don’t forget your photos and video.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A path to independence at a Wisconsin hospital
Volunteers gathered to help with a major makeover at Apollo High School in Glendale.
Volunteers help with makeover project at high school in Glendale
Volunteers donate time to help with high school makeover in Glendale
Larry Fitzgerald teeing up in fight against cancer