Valley rental business booming ahead of Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — When demand for vacation rentals is high, prices go up. And the Valley can be a popular destination as it is, but vacation rental prices are hitting a whole new level for the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII next February in Glendale.

Rental prices are going to be sky-high and that’s if you can even find one. Take three estates available for rent in North Scottsdale, which are at least 10,000 square feet behind a guard-gated entrance on 38 acres surrounded by a wall. All are up for nightly rental, perfect for celebrities, athletes and those with a lot of money.

How much cash? Staying in one of these homes around the week of the Super Bowl will cost you between $16,000 and $18,000 — per night! It’s not just about booking a house.

“Immediately upon booking, we get to know them ... we find out what they like, what they don’t like. We set up customized welcome baskets for them so when they get here, they’re already ready to go,” explained Tony Mohrman of House and Home Vacations. “We have a concierge service that takes care of them as well that will set up private chefs or massage therapy, which that’s a hot item.”

The main house Arizona’s Family anchor Scott Pasmore visited boasts a theater room featuring a massive projector screen, game tables, a bar and a pool that would rival one you might find at a luxury hotel, complete with a lazy river. There’s also a guest house, which combined is over 16,000 square feet under roof.

Mohrman says the company manages approximately 30 houses. Two of the larger houses have already been booked ahead of the big game. To see what properties are being offered, check out HouseAndHomeVacations.com.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.