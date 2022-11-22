Sunny and dry across the state for the holiday week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- What a terrific Tuesday after a cloudy start to the morning. Those clouds didn’t affect our morning low of 48 degrees, which is still four degrees below average. Daytime highs are mainly in the 70′s. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies; by the early morning hours, lows will be in the upper 40′s.

For travel day Wednesday across the state, expect dry and sunny conditions. It will be windy up in northwestern Arizona with a Wind Advisory in effect from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Thursday for the river communities. Look for wind gusts approaching 45 mph out of the north. That same low-pressure system will bring breezy conditions to the Valley on Thanksgiving from the northeast, approaching +20mph in some locations by the afternoon.

Wind Advisory for NW AZ (AZ Family)

The Territorial Cup forecast for the in-state rivalry game down in Tucson with the Sun Devils vs. the Wildcats looks mostly sunny and nice, with temperatures in the upper 60′s by kickoff.

The "Duel in the Desert" looks good down in Tucson! (AZ Family)

The Valley weekend remains sunny and dry, with highs on Saturday and Sunday in the lower 70′s. By Monday night into Tuesday, we should start to see our weather pattern change with an approaching winter storm system that could bring rain and mountain snow to the state. Cooler temperatures are in store, with highs dropping into the low 60′s. We will continue to monitor the rain percentages and the snow levels with this approaching storm.

