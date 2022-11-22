Police identify man shot, killed at Glendale apartment complex

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday has been identified, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible.

Officers responded to reports of a gunshot and screaming at an apartment complex on 59th Avenue near Montebello Road around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police found the man, later identified as 55-year-old Reydesel “Ray” Parra, near an apartment stairwell with a gunshot wound. Parra, owner of Ray’s European Garage in Phoenix, was rushed to an area hospital where he died a short time later.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting and Glendale police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glendale Police Dept. at (623) 930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

