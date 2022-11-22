Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix pastor finishes hiking excursion two years after being crushed by boulder

Dream City Church’s Pastor Luke Barnett finished the hike at the same boulder that changed his...
Dream City Church’s Pastor Luke Barnett finished the hike at the same boulder that changed his life.(Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix pastor has finished the Arizona Trail, a hike that spans across Arizona and from the Utah to Mexico Border two years after a boulder crushed him during the same hike in the Tonto National Forest.

His daughter finished the journey in 2020, but he didn’t complete it until Monday morning. The trip raised funds for the victims of Warren Jeffs’ polygamist cult.

Dream City Church’s Pastor Luke Barnett finished the hike at the same boulder that changed his life. “Just to see the magnitude of that boulder and how it was hanging on from that little rock from sliding on the plane, just sobering how close we were to death and then being alive to talk about it and have a great story,” said Pastor Barnett.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Phoenix pastor crushed by boulder on charity hike set to finish what he started

The hike raised $2.8 million for Warren Jeffs’ victims. “We did something that really helped people, think of the young moms in Colorado City all the money that was raised to help them. Those are things that last forever really, when you help people,” said Pastor Barnett.

Pastor Barnett said the 2-year journey of trials and tribulations only to finish what he started fills him with gratitude. “We just need to take every single drop of life like a sponge and wring everything we can out of it because we are not promised tomorrow, we are only promised today.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after an early morning crash near 16th Street in...
Woman dead, man hospitalized after car crashes into tree in south Phoenix
The Attorney General’s office sent a letter to the Maricopa County’s Civil Division Chief...
Attorney general requests Maricopa County reports of Election Day problems, procedures
American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from...
American Airlines adds more flights to Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open
GRAPHIC - Election Calendar
Timeline for Arizona’s general election on November 8