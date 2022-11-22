Christmas Angel
Man on the loose after allegedly shooting wife near Stanfield Monday night

A man is on the run from Pinal County deputies after reportedly shooting and killing his wife near Stanfield Monday night.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:16 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is on the run from Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies after reportedly shooting and killing his wife on Monday night near Stanfield.

Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. from a home near Padilla Road and State Route 347 near Stanfield. A child told them that a family member was dying, and her husband shot her. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old woman who had died from a gunshot wound.

32-year-old suspect Ismael Ortega Hernandez ran from the scene on foot, and his cell phone as found in the area. Investigators say he is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants and is estimated to be about 5′5″- 5′7″ with a thin build.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, you are asked to call 911 or the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. The mugshot was taken after a prior offense.

