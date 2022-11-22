Christmas Angel
Man dead after shooting at Glendale apartment complex

Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday night.
Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday night.(MGN)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday night.

Around 10 p.m., Glendale police responded to the report of a shooting near 59th and Montebello avenues, just south of Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found a man shot. Police performed CPR on the man until the Glendale Fire Department arrived and took him to the hospital, where he died.

Police say witnesses told officers they could hear a fight just before the shooting but did not see a suspect.

Glendale police are continuing to investigate this shooting. The victim hasn’t been identified.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

