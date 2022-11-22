Jimmy Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band head to Footprint Center in March

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are coming for a one-night-only concert at the Footprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, as part of his Flip Side Redux Tour 2023.

Self-proclaimed Parrot Heads won’t want to miss out on this chance to visit Margaritaville. “We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band back to Footprint Center,” says general manager Ralph Marchetta. “We can’t wait to welcome the Parrot Heads back to downtown Phoenix for what will be the party of the year!” Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. here on Ticketmaster.

The tour title references Buffett’s 2020 album release “Life on the Flip Side” as well as his “Songs You Don’t Know by Heart.” Buffet has been playing for years, starting his career playing in the streets of New Orleans and eventually in Bourbon Street clubs. In 1974, his song “Come Monday” peaked at number 30 on the Billboard charts. In 1977, the infamous “Margaritaville” song was born and spent 22 weeks on the Billboard chart at number 8. 27 albums later, Buffett’s music is known throughout the world, and has inspired him to formulate restaurants, hotels, residences, beach bars, and even a Broadway play called “Escape to Margaritaville.”

