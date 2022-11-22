Father involved in kidnapping of Peoria toddler who was taken by mother, police say

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police say they are now looking for the biological father of 18-month-old Zachary Kaman-Moose, who has been missing since Nov. 18.

Peoria police have been searching for 30-year-old Brittany Roberts and Zachary after it was reported that Roberts took him after a supervised visit near 89th and Peoria Avenues. She didn’t have custody of the baby, investigators say.

Police now say the biological father of Zachary, 44-year-old Steven Moose, was involved in the kidnapping. Steven is described as a white man, 6′2″ and 185 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes. Roberts is a white woman, about 5′6″, 145 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Stehli of the Peoria Police Department Special Victims Unit at 623-773-8713 or call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.