Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Father involved in kidnapping of Peoria toddler who was taken by mother, police say

Peoria police are looking for Brittany Robert and Steven Moose who they say kidnapped their...
Peoria police are looking for Brittany Robert and Steven Moose who they say kidnapped their 18-month-old son after a supervised visit.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police say they are now looking for the biological father of 18-month-old Zachary Kaman-Moose, who has been missing since Nov. 18.

Peoria police have been searching for 30-year-old Brittany Roberts and Zachary after it was reported that Roberts took him after a supervised visit near 89th and Peoria Avenues. She didn’t have custody of the baby, investigators say.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Peoria police looking for toddler who was kidnapped by mother

Police now say the biological father of Zachary, 44-year-old Steven Moose, was involved in the kidnapping. Steven is described as a white man, 6′2″ and 185 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes. Roberts is a white woman, about 5′6″, 145 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Stehli of the Peoria Police Department Special Victims Unit at 623-773-8713 or call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gabby Mead said she is devastated that her little boy, who made friends with everyone he met,...
“He was almost home to me”: Buckeye mother devastated after son killed while riding bike
This year, consumers say they’ll spend an average of $271 on unofficial shopping holidays. Last...
Spending expected to slide on Small Business Saturday
American Airlines adds more Phoenix flights ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Some rentals near the date of the Super Bowl could cost nearly $20,000 per night!
Valley rental business booming ahead of Super Bowl LVII