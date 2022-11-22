Breezy conditions to return for the Thanksgiving forecast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another chilly start to your morning in Phoenix with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

We’ve seen pretty cool starts each morning this month, with those low running about five to seven degrees below normal. Highs will be quite similar to Monday with temps in the mid 70s later this afternoon. The weather will remain quite tranquil as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday.

In all, we are not expecting any rain or snow for the holiday. The breezes will kick back up again as a backdoor cold front sneaks into the east side of the state. Wind speeds will pick up by Wednesday and Thursday mainly in the northern mountains and in western Arizona.

The front looks dry, so don’t look for any rain to come along with it. Most of the cold air will state out of reach, so we are not anticipating major temperature swings either. Highs remain in the low 70s for Thanksgiving in Phoenix with little change as we step into the long weekend. Have a safe holiday and enjoy the weather!

