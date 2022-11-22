The Big Give Turkey Drive is going on at Arizona Fry’s stores all day!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizonans can always be counted on to help families in need, especially during the holidays. Arizona’s Family and Fry’s have teamed up for this year’s Big Give Turkey Drive benefiting The Salvation Army.

Fry’s has made it super simple for you to make a donation. Just look for the $10 scan card when you check out. It doesn’t get any easier to help an Arizona family that might be struggling to make ends meet.

Look for this scan can at any Fry's store in Arizona to donate a turkey to The Salvation Army. (Arizona's Family)

Last-minute Thanksgiving essentials at Fry’s

Arizona families need your help!

It's time for the Big Give, Arizona! Use a $10 scan card at any Fry's store in Arizona to donate a turkey to The Salvation Army for a family in need.

