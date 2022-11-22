American Airlines adds more flights to Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Sky Harbor’s largest airline is giving sports fans from around the U.S. an opportunity to see some of the biggest games in the Valley.

American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from Feb. 9 and Feb. 14. The additional flights will accommodate traffic to and from the state, giving sports fans more travel options to attend the Super Bowl in Glendale or the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale.

“American Airlines is offering sports fans more flights and more seats to see the action in person,” said Jason Reisinger, American’s Managing Director of Global Network Planning. “We’re excited to have football and golf fans travel to our Phoenix hub and experience everything “the Valley of the Sun” has to offer.”

The additional flights will depart from the following cities:

Albuquerque, NM (ABQ), Atlanta, GA (ATL), Austin, TX (AUS), Boston, MA (BOS), Charlotte, NC (CLT) Denver, CO (DEN) Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (DFW), Dulles, VA (IAD), New York, NY (JFK), Las Vegas, NV (LAS), Los Angeles, CA (LAX), Miami, FL (MIA), Oklahoma City, OK (OKC), Omaha, NE (OMA), Chicago, IL (ORD), Philadelphia, PA (PHL), Raleigh-Durham, NC (RDU), San Diego, CA (SAN), Seattle, WA (SEA), San Francisco, CA (SFO), Salt Lake City, UT (SLC), Tampa, FL (TPA)

“As Phoenix’s hometown airline, we understand the important role that air service plays in the continued success of our community,” said Managing Director of Phoenix Hub Operations Sophia Philis-Ortiz.

