Young boy dead after being hit by pickup truck in Buckeye

A young boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Buckeye...
A young boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Buckeye Sunday afternoon.(Credit: MGN)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:10 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A young boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck while he was riding his bike near his home in Buckeye Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:40 p.m., Buckeye police responded to a crash near South Apache Road and Yuma Road. Officers arrived and found a 4-year-old boy with injuries after being hit by a pickup truck. First responders took the boy to the hospital, where he later died.

Officials say the boy was crossing the street on his bike when he was hit and are continuing to investigate this incident. Police say impairment does not appear to be a factor.

