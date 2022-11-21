Christmas Angel
Woman dead, son hospitalized after shooting outside Mesa shopping center

By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead and her adult son is hospitalized after a shooting Monday morning in the parking lot of a Mesa shopping center.

Police responded to the report of a shooting near Greenfield and Baseline roads around 9:30 a.m. Monday. There, they found a 61-year-old woman with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 27-year-old son was also wounded in the shooting and taken to a nearby hospital.

Mesa police say a person of interest is in custody, and investigators are trying to determine a possible relationship between that person and the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

