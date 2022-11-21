Volunteers help with makeover project at high school in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Making sure some Valley high school athletes have a safer place to work out and practice was the goal of an area business that did Something Good!

In an effort to support Apollo High School in Glendale as a safe haven and a resource for both students and faculty, 65 UnitedHealth Group volunteers from around the Valley worked on renovating the school’s fitness spaces, improving a multi-purpose activity area and enhancing outdoor athletic facilities on campus.

Over the course of two days, volunteers added fresh paint to walls, assembled new fitness equipment (totaling in an $80,000 donation from UnitedHealthcare), layed new flooring, cleaned and organized athletic storage areas, and even did a little demolition!

The initiative was part of UnitedHealthcare’s “Do Good. Live Well.” employee volunteer initiative with the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation’s Team8 Tour, a national campaign aimed at building healthy communities.

“We’re so grateful to UnitedHealthcare and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation,” said Apollo High School Principal Ben White. “This is a great gift to our kids ... one that will help for many years to come.”

