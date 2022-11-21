Temperatures warm up for the holiday week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! We have a very nice week ahead of us, with dry and quiet conditions expected. Perfect for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend! Today we reached 72 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Cooler-than-average temperatures have been the trend throughout the month of November, with only one day jumping above average.

As we head into the work week, expect a slow warming trend over the next several days, with temperatures jumping above average by the weekend. The average for this time of the year is 74 degrees. By Tuesday, passing through will increase high-level clouds but will not bring any rain or snow with it. For Thanksgiving, a ridge of high pressure will build over the region. We’re looking at a high of 74 in Phoenix with mostly sunny skies, with temps in the higher terrain in the 40s and 50s. It will be a little breezy in areas like Flagstaff, with north-northeasterly winds. Have a great week!

