Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Temperatures warm up for the holiday week

As we head into the work week, expect a slow warming trend over the next several days, with temperatures jumping above average by the weekend.
By Holly Bock
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:38 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! We have a very nice week ahead of us, with dry and quiet conditions expected. Perfect for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend! Today we reached 72 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Cooler-than-average temperatures have been the trend throughout the month of November, with only one day jumping above average.

As we head into the work week, expect a slow warming trend over the next several days, with temperatures jumping above average by the weekend. The average for this time of the year is 74 degrees. By Tuesday, passing through will increase high-level clouds but will not bring any rain or snow with it. For Thanksgiving, a ridge of high pressure will build over the region. We’re looking at a high of 74 in Phoenix with mostly sunny skies, with temps in the higher terrain in the 40s and 50s. It will be a little breezy in areas like Flagstaff, with north-northeasterly winds. Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7-day weather forecast for Sunday, Nov. 20
Temperatures warm up for the holiday week
We aren’t tracking any rain this week.
Another picture perfect weather week in store for the Valley
We aren’t tracking any rain this week.
Picture perfect weather in store for the Valley
7-day weather forecast for Saturday, Nov. 19
Cooler temperatures continue this weekend