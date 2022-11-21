Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Suns commission designer to make custom Jordan 4s to match teal indigenous-honoring jersey

A designer has created customized Jordan 4s to match Phoenix Suns new jersey honoring Arizona's...
A designer has created customized Jordan 4s to match Phoenix Suns new jersey honoring Arizona's 22 Indigenous tribal groups.(RESHOEVN8R | RESHOEVN8R)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:54 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns have commissioned Vick Almighty, a designer with RESHOEVN8R, to design custom Jordan 4s to match the team’s new teal jersey that pays tribute to Arizona’s indigenous populations.

The shoes were made with design elements from the 2022-23 City Edition uniform and feature the re-imagined Suns logo created to look like the Native American medicine wheel on the shoe’s tongue.

The shoes were made with design elements from the new jerseys and feature the re-imagined Suns...
The shoes were made with design elements from the new jerseys and feature the re-imagined Suns logo created to look like the Native American medicine wheel on the shoe’s tongue.(RESHOEVN8R | RESHOEVN8R)

Each shoe displays 11 arrowheads, 22 in all, to reflect the 22 Tribal nations of Arizona that are also featured on the jerseys. Inside the shoes are custom insoles with the word “Sun” in each tribe’s language.

A designer has created customized Jordan 4s to match Phoenix Suns new jersey honoring Arizona's...
A designer has created customized Jordan 4s to match Phoenix Suns new jersey honoring Arizona's 22 Indigenous tribal groups.(RESHOEVN8R | RESHOEVN8R)

Reporter Colton Shoe went to the Footprint Center to check out the jerseys last week and their significance to both the Suns and the community at large. If you want to check out the full spread of City Edition jerseys and merch available, click here. For now at least, these shoes were designed for and commissioned by the Suns for the team only.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Phoenix Suns will be taking to the court tonight wearing turquoise jerseys honoring...
Phoenix Suns don jerseys to honor Arizona’s Indigenous tribes
Bringing the new Phoenix Suns uniforms to life
The team will wear the uniform 10 times at home as part of “ORIGINATIV,” a season-long...
Phoenix Suns special edition jerseys pay homage to 22 tribal nations within Arizona
Phoenix Suns pay tribute to Native American tribes through new uniforms