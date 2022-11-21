Suns commission designer to make custom Jordan 4s to match teal indigenous-honoring jersey

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns have commissioned Vick Almighty, a designer with RESHOEVN8R, to design custom Jordan 4s to match the team’s new teal jersey that pays tribute to Arizona’s indigenous populations.

The shoes were made with design elements from the 2022-23 City Edition uniform and feature the re-imagined Suns logo created to look like the Native American medicine wheel on the shoe’s tongue.

The shoes were made with design elements from the new jerseys and feature the re-imagined Suns logo created to look like the Native American medicine wheel on the shoe’s tongue. (RESHOEVN8R | RESHOEVN8R)

Each shoe displays 11 arrowheads, 22 in all, to reflect the 22 Tribal nations of Arizona that are also featured on the jerseys. Inside the shoes are custom insoles with the word “Sun” in each tribe’s language.

A designer has created customized Jordan 4s to match Phoenix Suns new jersey honoring Arizona's 22 Indigenous tribal groups. (RESHOEVN8R | RESHOEVN8R)

Reporter Colton Shoe went to the Footprint Center to check out the jerseys last week and their significance to both the Suns and the community at large. If you want to check out the full spread of City Edition jerseys and merch available, click here. For now at least, these shoes were designed for and commissioned by the Suns for the team only.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.