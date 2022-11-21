Christmas Angel
St. Mary’s Food Bank starts distribution drive, still 4,400 turkeys short

The group is expected to provide a holiday meal to 18,000 families this year.
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - St. Mary’s Food Bank starts its Thanksgiving distribution drive today, and the non-profit still needs 4,400 turkeys in order to meet the demand.

St. Mary’s workers and volunteers will spend the next three days giving out turkey dinners with all the trimmings to thousands of people in need. The group is expected to provide a holiday meal to 18,000 families this year. Although the distribution doesn’t officially begin until 8 a.m., families started lining up well before the sun was up to get one of the first spots in line. When Arizona’s Family news crews first arrived around 4 a.m., 20 people were already in line.

If you do plan to pickup a holiday meal at the warehouse near 31st Avenue and Thomas, make sure to bring your ID and empty out your trunk. St. Mary’s Food Bank will also be collecting turkey and cash donations today starting at 9 a.m. across the street from the warehouse at 2831 N 31st Avenue. There will be a separate entrance for donations so you won’t have to wait in long times to drop off turkeys and other items.

Holiday food distribution at St. Mary's
