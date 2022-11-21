Serious crash leaves 3 dead, 3 children hurt in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a teenage girl, are dead after a crash last night in Peoria.

Around 9 p.m., Peoria police and Peoria Fire-Medical responded to a crash at 107th Avenue and Lone Cactus Drive, just south of Deer Valley Road. Police say a Jeep SUV was heading south on 107th Ave. when it crashed into an eastbound Mazda van turning left to head north.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Mazda died on the scene. They’ve been identified as 36-year-old Elizabeth Simpson of Glendale (driver) and 31-year-old Jace Hochstetler of Phoenix. Four children were also in the van, including a 14-year-old girl who died later at an area hospital. The three other children are hospitalized, two of whom with life-threatening injuries. Their identities have not been released.

Police say they’re looking at possible impairment and speed as factors in the crash involving the driver of the Jeep who wasn’t seriously hurt. The intersection remained closed into Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.