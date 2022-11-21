Christmas Angel
Mother of still-missing Georgia toddler arrested, charged with murder

By WTOC and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:49 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Police have arrested a Georgia mother in connection with the disappearance and death of her 20-month-old son.

WTOC reports the Chatham County Police Department arrested Leilani Simon for the death of her toddler son, Quinton Simon.

According to the police department, 22-year-old Simon was arrested and taken into custody on Monday. Simon has been charged with murder, concealing the death of another, false report of a crime and false statements or writings. She is being held at the Chatham County Jail while she awaits a bond hearing.

Simon first reported her son Quinton missing on Oct. 5.

In a news conference Monday, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said the department was notified of possible human remains found in the landfill on Friday, Nov. 18.

Supervisory Special Agent of the Savannah FBI Office Will Clarke says they found bones in the landfill, and they believe those are the remains of Quinton.

Chief Hadley said additional tests are being done, but he believes that the remains will be those of Quinton Simon.

The police department said it does not anticipate any other arrests in connection with this case.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

