Maricopa County posts final vote counts, AG race set for automatic recount
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Elections Department says it has finally completed counting ballots, nearly two weeks after Election Day. Monday afternoon, the county announced it had completed counting a total of 1,562,758 ballots cast in this year’s midterm.
Many races had already been called, but the Attorney General race narrowed even more. Democrat Kris Mayes holds only a 510-vote lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the unofficial results, and that race will now go to an automatic recount since it’s within the 0.5% margin. That will begin sometime after the election is certified on Dec. 5.
Mayes released the following statement on the election recount:
In the governor’s race, the final results show Katie Hobbs had 17,116 more votes than Kari Lake. There won’t be a recount in that race since they were separated by 0.66%.
Maricopa County was the last county in the state to complete counting. The county says the number of ballots cast exceeded the average of 56.3% going back about 50 years.
Tap/click here to see statewide results. See Maricopa County results here.
Each county must now canvass to finalize the results of the election by Nov. 28.
