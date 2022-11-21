Maricopa County posts final vote counts, AG race set for automatic recount

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Elections Department says it has finally completed counting ballots, nearly two weeks after Election Day. Monday afternoon, the county announced it had completed counting a total of 1,562,758 ballots cast in this year’s midterm.

Many races had already been called, but the Attorney General race narrowed even more. Democrat Kris Mayes holds only a 510-vote lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the unofficial results, and that race will now go to an automatic recount since it’s within the 0.5% margin. That will begin sometime after the election is certified on Dec. 5.

Mayes released the following statement on the election recount:

We knew this race would be close. The polls showed us that. And we know we have a recount ahead. I know this past week and a half has been very stressful for many people. Thank you to all of our hardworking elections officials, poll workers and volunteers. We appreciate you. I’d like to express my deep gratitude to everyone who supported my campaign. Every vote mattered — and this race is surely a testament to that! As we head into this recount with a 510 vote lead, we feel confident that the end result will be the same, and I am very much looking forward to being your Lawyer for the People. I want to say I’m extremely proud of the campaign we ran. We were out there proactively on issues like reproductive rights, consumer fraud and the outrageous Saudi water grab. We will now be patient as we go through this process, and ask that everyone else do the same. Let’s lead with hope and humility versus divisiveness and chaos. I believe we’ve had enough of that. Thank you, Arizona! Onward.

In the governor’s race, the final results show Katie Hobbs had 17,116 more votes than Kari Lake. There won’t be a recount in that race since they were separated by 0.66%.

Maricopa County was the last county in the state to complete counting. The county says the number of ballots cast exceeded the average of 56.3% going back about 50 years.

Each county must now canvass to finalize the results of the election by Nov. 28.

