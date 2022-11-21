Man dead after reported road rage shooting in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot during a reported road rage incident Sunday afternoon in Mesa.

Mesa police officers responded to a report of a shooting that happened near Dobson and Southern Roads in Mesa around 12:30 p.m. There, they found a man later identified as 49-year-old Felipe Cisneros lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers spoke with the other man involved, who said he and Cisneros had exchanged words from their cars before pulling into a parking lot at the intersection. The other driver told police that Felipe got out of his car and started walking towards him with a knife, so he shot him and called 911.

Mesa police officials say surveillance video from a nearby camera corroborated what the man said. An open folding knife was also found near Cisneros when police arrived.

The investigation is still underway and so far no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.