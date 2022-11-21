How understanding your genetic background may help your health

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanksgiving is this week, and there’s no better time to talk to your family members and share family members and family history.

Dr. Sharon Thompson, the managing director of Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology, joined Good Morning, Arizona to talk about how you can address family health history and how it can impact your health.

“Health issues can be very anxiety-provoking, it can be a very emotional time for the family and folks forget to record what’s going on,” said Dr. Thompson. “Instead of fighting about politics, talk about family history!” The doctor said it’s important to write down what you know and get answers on things you need to know for both prevention and future care.

“Family stories are a great time, not just to get that medical family history but to bond, to recognize and share experiences that can heal some hurts,” the doctor said. She also encouraged families to get out and enjoy the weather in the Valley to keep everyone active. “Don’t forget to wash those hands,” she said.

