Good Morning Arizona: Chris Powell’s Thanksgiving recipes

Chris Powell: file image
Chris Powell: file image(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:02 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Celebrity fitness coach, TV personality and author Chris Powell stopped by Good Morning Arizona on Monday to share a few of his Thanksgiving recipes! See those recipes below:

Turkey & Bacon Alfredo (LC)

One serving:

  • 3 ounces meal prepped turkey breast, diced
  • 2 slices bacon, cooked and diced
  • 1 cup zoodles ½ cup steamed broccoli
  • ¼ cup alfredo sauce
  • Toss all ingredients in a bowl and enjoy!

Nutrition information: 265 calories, 13g fat, 8g carbs, 29g protein

Honey Soy Stir Fry

One serving:

  • 3 ounces meal-prepped turkey breast, diced
  • ½ cup jasmine rice, cooked
  • ⅓ cup stir fry vegetables, steamed
  • ½  tbs honey
  • 1 tbsp low sodium soy sauce
  • Layer all ingredients in a bowl. Drizzle with honey and top with soy sauce. Enjoy!

Nutrition information: 246 calories, 1g fat, 35g carbs, 24g protein

Thanksgiving Turkey Wrap

One serving:

  • 3 ounces meal prepped turkey breast
  • 1 whole wheat tortilla
  • ¼ cup mashed potatoes
  • 1 tablespoon cranberry sauce
  • 1 tablespoon turkey gravy
  • Spread mashed potatoes in wrap, then spread cranberry sauce, top with turkey breast and drizzle with gravy. Fold up and enjoy!

Nutrition information: 258 calories, 5g fat, 36g carbs, 20g protein

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

