Good Morning Arizona: Chris Powell’s Thanksgiving recipes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Celebrity fitness coach, TV personality and author Chris Powell stopped by Good Morning Arizona on Monday to share a few of his Thanksgiving recipes! See those recipes below:

Turkey & Bacon Alfredo (LC)

One serving:

3 ounces meal prepped turkey breast, diced

2 slices bacon, cooked and diced

1 cup zoodles ½ cup steamed broccoli

¼ cup alfredo sauce

Toss all ingredients in a bowl and enjoy!

Nutrition information: 265 calories, 13g fat, 8g carbs, 29g protein

Honey Soy Stir Fry

One serving:

3 ounces meal-prepped turkey breast, diced

½ cup jasmine rice, cooked

⅓ cup stir fry vegetables, steamed

½ tbs honey

1 tbsp low sodium soy sauce

Layer all ingredients in a bowl. Drizzle with honey and top with soy sauce. Enjoy!

Nutrition information: 246 calories, 1g fat, 35g carbs, 24g protein

Thanksgiving Turkey Wrap

One serving:

3 ounces meal prepped turkey breast

1 whole wheat tortilla

¼ cup mashed potatoes

1 tablespoon cranberry sauce

1 tablespoon turkey gravy

Spread mashed potatoes in wrap, then spread cranberry sauce, top with turkey breast and drizzle with gravy. Fold up and enjoy!

Nutrition information: 258 calories, 5g fat, 36g carbs, 20g protein

