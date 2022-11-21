Good Morning Arizona: Chris Powell’s Thanksgiving recipes
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:02 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Celebrity fitness coach, TV personality and author Chris Powell stopped by Good Morning Arizona on Monday to share a few of his Thanksgiving recipes! See those recipes below:
Turkey & Bacon Alfredo (LC)
One serving:
- 3 ounces meal prepped turkey breast, diced
- 2 slices bacon, cooked and diced
- 1 cup zoodles ½ cup steamed broccoli
- ¼ cup alfredo sauce
- Toss all ingredients in a bowl and enjoy!
Nutrition information: 265 calories, 13g fat, 8g carbs, 29g protein
Honey Soy Stir Fry
One serving:
- 3 ounces meal-prepped turkey breast, diced
- ½ cup jasmine rice, cooked
- ⅓ cup stir fry vegetables, steamed
- ½ tbs honey
- 1 tbsp low sodium soy sauce
- Layer all ingredients in a bowl. Drizzle with honey and top with soy sauce. Enjoy!
Nutrition information: 246 calories, 1g fat, 35g carbs, 24g protein
Thanksgiving Turkey Wrap
One serving:
- 3 ounces meal prepped turkey breast
- 1 whole wheat tortilla
- ¼ cup mashed potatoes
- 1 tablespoon cranberry sauce
- 1 tablespoon turkey gravy
- Spread mashed potatoes in wrap, then spread cranberry sauce, top with turkey breast and drizzle with gravy. Fold up and enjoy!
Nutrition information: 258 calories, 5g fat, 36g carbs, 20g protein
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.