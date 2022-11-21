Woman dead, man hospitalized after deadly single-car crash closes 16th Street in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a single car crash that happened early Monday morning in south Phoenix. 16th Street is expected to be closed for hours for the investigation.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of 16th and Mohave Streets. The woman driving appears to have hit a palm tree while heading north on 16th Street. She died at the scene from her injuries, and an unidentified male passenger was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

