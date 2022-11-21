Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Chandler father who reportedly shot 2 kids, himself had prior arrest for domestic violence, police say

Mugshot of Derek Tighe, 52, from a previous arrest.
Mugshot of Derek Tighe, 52, from a previous arrest.(Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police say the man who reportedly shot his two kids before turning the gun on himself over the weekend was previously arrested for domestic violence earlier this year.

Chandler police say Derek Tighe, 52, showed up unannounced at a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Soon after he arrived, Tighe reportedly shot his 5-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son. Tighe then turned the gun on himself and was pronounced dead at the scene. The two kids were taken to the hospital in critical condition; but are now recovering in stable condition. The mother was home at the time but was not injured.

TRENDING: Woman dead, son hospitalized after shooting outside Mesa shopping center

This is not the first domestic violence incident to happen at the Chandler home. Police confirmed that an order of protection was issued for the family shortly after Tighe was arrested for domestic violence in February. Officers say they took Tighe’s gun at the time of the incident, but Tighe used a different gun during the shooting on Saturday.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Maricopa County Election Department officials say since 2014 there have been three recounts and...
Maricopa County posts final vote counts, AG race set for automatic recount
Breeze Airways will be adding a twice-weekly service from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport to...
Breeze Airways debuts at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
An Arizona-based company VIP Products is under fire from whiskey distillery giant Jack Daniel’s...
Arizona-based company comes under fire by Jack Daniel’s for parody dog toy
A 61-year-old woman died and her 27-year-old son was wounded in a shooting Monday morning in...
Woman dead, son hospitalized after shooting outside Mesa shopping center