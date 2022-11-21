A Breezy Thanksgiving

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another chilly start to our morning with a low of 47 degrees, which is five degrees below our average low temperature. This afternoon we will see a high of 73 degrees, very close to our average high this time of year. It is another day with dry air in place, so keep that Chapstick handy.

A weak low will move in from California on Tuesday and bring with it a few high thin clouds that will hang around through early Wednesday morning. No rain is associated with these clouds, and we will see temperatures continue to hover in the lower to mid 70′s tomorrow.

By Wednesday, we will see a ridge of high pressure settle in over our state that will keep temperatures in the mid 70′s. On Thursday, we are watching a cut-off low that will dive down east of this ridge and pick up the winds on Thanksgiving. So expect to see breezy conditions across our state on Thursday.

That ridge of high pressure will strengthen over the weekend, and we are seeing near-perfect temperatures Friday through Sunday. Temps will be in the mid 70′s, and we will see plenty of sunshine.

