Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

A Breezy Thanksgiving

Plan on a chilly morning as you step out the door in Phoenix for your Monday.
By Paul Horton
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:20 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another chilly start to our morning with a low of 47 degrees, which is five degrees below our average low temperature. This afternoon we will see a high of 73 degrees, very close to our average high this time of year. It is another day with dry air in place, so keep that Chapstick handy.

A weak low will move in from California on Tuesday and bring with it a few high thin clouds that will hang around through early Wednesday morning. No rain is associated with these clouds, and we will see temperatures continue to hover in the lower to mid 70′s tomorrow.

By Wednesday, we will see a ridge of high pressure settle in over our state that will keep temperatures in the mid 70′s. On Thursday, we are watching a cut-off low that will dive down east of this ridge and pick up the winds on Thanksgiving. So expect to see breezy conditions across our state on Thursday.

That ridge of high pressure will strengthen over the weekend, and we are seeing near-perfect temperatures Friday through Sunday. Temps will be in the mid 70′s, and we will see plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Temps will be in the 40s in most Valley locations with a few of us sliding into the upper 30s.
Travel forecast ahead of Thanksgiving
Travel forecast ahead of Thanksgiving
Temps will be in the 40s in most Valley locations with a few of us sliding into the upper 30s.
Travel forecast ahead of Thanksgiving
7-day weather forecast for Sunday, Nov. 20
Perfect Thanksgiving forecast ahead as temperatures warm up this week