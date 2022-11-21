Breeze Airways debuts at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Breeze Airways will be adding a twice-weekly service from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport to Charleston, SC, and Provo, UT, ahead of four new destination flights that will launch in February 2023.

If you buy your tickets by Wednesday, fares on flights from Phoenix to Charleston will start at $89 one way, and one-way fares between Phoenix and Provo will start at $29.

From Phoenix, AZ:

• Charleston, SC: Wednesday and Saturday flights starting Nov. 19

• Provo, UT: Wednesday and Saturday flights starting Nov. 19

• Hartford, CT: Thursday and Sunday flights starting Feb. 9

• Richmond, VA: Friday and Monday flights starting Feb. 10

• Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR: Friday and Monday’s flights starting Feb. 17

• New Orleans, LA: Friday and Monday starting Feb. 17

“Breeze always seeks to connect cities which have previously had no nonstop service,” said Breeze’s president Tom Doxey. “We’re excited to connect Sky Harbor with five fantastic destinations nonstop, as well as adding one-stop BreezeThru flight to New Orleans.” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said these new flights will be a “win-win for travelers and our economy.”

Breeze launched in May 2021 and offers affordable fares, no change and cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before, free family seating, extra legroom options, and more. The seat pitch for a Standard Economy seat is 30 inches on A220s and 31 inches on E-195s and extra legroom adds 2 inches to the A220s and 8 on the E-195s. First Class seats will include even more room and special features such as footrests, in-seat AC power, and USB/C ports. Want to book your flight? Click here.

