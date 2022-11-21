Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

LIVE: Biden to pardon turkeys in Thanksgiving tradition

President Joe Biden pardons the national Thanksgiving turkey. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:20 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to pardon two turkeys Monday, continuing the White House tradition before Thanksgiving.

This year’s lucky birds are Chocolate and Chip. They will get to live out their days on a farm in their home state of North Carolina following the day’s ceremony.

President George H.W. Bush is credited with the first “official” pardon in 1989, although there are stories of presidents going back to Lincoln saving a bird from the dinner table.

The turkeys will come from the National Turkey Federation, which has been supplying them to presidents since 1947.

Biden spared two Indiana birds, named Peanut Butter and Jelly, in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
UVA football player wounded in shooting gets out of hospital
Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Strong quake topples houses in Indonesia’s Java; 162 dead
Experts talking turkey questions on phone, text, and online
This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads, clash
Arizona has been listed as the second leading state in a recent study examining which states...
Arizona second in list of states paying least for prescription medications