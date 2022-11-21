Arizona man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor

MCNARY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A McNary, Ariz. man has been sentenced to 180 months, or 15 years, in prison for sexual abuse of a minor by U.S. District Judge Steven Logan.

Keenan Sherman Johnson, 26, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7, and the charges will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release. Johnson had pleaded guilty in 2018 to abusive sexual contact of a child.

In October of 2018, the victim disclosed to her counselor that he had abused her several years before. He admitted and apologized then for his actions. Johnson is a member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe.

