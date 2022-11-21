Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection

Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters at her watch party after Alabama voted in midterm elections,...
Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters at her watch party after Alabama voted in midterm elections, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Montgomery, Ala.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking a pause in executions and ordering a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection.

Ivey issued a statement Monday saying she had both asked the state attorney general to withdraw motions seeking execution dates for two inmates.

She also asked that the prison system undertake a full review of the state’s execution process.

The move came just days after the uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can’t agree
MANÁ has announced their 2023 México Lindo Y Querido tour dates, and will be stopping in both...
Maná announces 2 Phoenix-area stops for 2023 ‘México Lindo y Querido’ tour
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Officials: SUV crashes into Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
Derek Tighe reportedly shot his two children before turning the gun on himself. Mugshot of...
2 children reportedly shot by father in Chandler home in stable condition, father identified
Phoenix police are investigating after a shooting at an Anthem home left a man dead and another...
Police identify man who allegedly shot woman before turning gun on himself in Anthem