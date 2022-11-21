Christmas Angel
1 dead after car crash in Scottsdale

Police say one person died after a car crash in Scottsdale Sunday evening.(WCAX)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:07 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say one person is dead after a car crash in Scottsdale Sunday evening.

Around 7 p.m., Scottsdale police responded to the area of 94th Street and Thunderbird Road for a car collision. Police say four people were taken to the hospital with injuries. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries and later died.

Scottsdale police say 94th Street and Thunderbird road will be closed in all directions as they investigate the crash. There is no estimated time for reopening.

