Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Talking tipping habits across the across the generations

Almost 9 in 10 American believe they’re good tippers, with 90% of women surveyed consider...
Almost 9 in 10 American believe they’re good tippers, with 90% of women surveyed consider themselves to be good at tipping when compared to around 83% of men.(WBRC)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It probably won’t surprise you to know that tipping etiquette across the U.S. is pretty varied depending on your location, age range, and upbringing. PlayUSA released a survey of 1,000 individuals to learn who is the best and the worst tippers by generation.

Almost 9 in 10 Americans believe they’re good tippers, with 90% of women surveyed consider themselves to be good at tipping when compared to around 83% of men. The Baby Boomer generation is on top of the percentage range, with 95% saying they always tip. Gen X and Millennials are tied at 84%, with 74% of Gen Z tipping.

Even the ways in which we tip have changed in recent years. For those who’ve used an iPad or other digital checkout system, more than 1 in every 2 people gave some extra dollars with prompted by an iPad. Around 54% of those surveyed say they feel pressured to tip when an employee turns the iPad their way. Positions that are tipped the best, according to PlayUSA, is restaurant with table service, food delivery workers, hair stylists/barbers, rideshare drivers, and taxi/shuttle drivers. The least tipped are restaurants with no table service, furniture delivery workers, and home service/repair maintenance workers.

TRENDING: Phoenix man arrested after shooting that killed 1, injured 5 in Avondale Saturday

Overall, 68% of those surveyed say that they base their tip on their customer service experience, with 32% saying they tip the same regardless of the service they receive. And 60% say they would like to do away with tipping altogether. Unsurprisingly, those who reported that they’ve worked in the service industry previously claim that their experiences impact how much they tip.

Tipping in the U.S. is not a global experience. For example, many countries in Asia, as well as Scandinavian countries adhere to a no-tipping standard. Many countries ascribe to the standard service fee factored into your bill. Always check your receipt. In short, before you travel abroad, check the tipping standards so you don’t commit a tourism faux pas.

Latest News

Raymond Pipkin was booked on several charges, including 1st degree murder.
Phoenix man arrested after shooting that killed 1, injured 5 in Avondale Saturday
Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Chandler police say a father shot...
Police: Chandler father dead after reportedly shooting his 2 children, then himself
Police: Chandler father dead after shooting children, then himself
Man dead, several hospitalized after shooting, car crash in Avondale