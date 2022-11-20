Phoenix man arrested after shooting that killed 1, injured 5 in Avondale Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin as the man who, on Saturday, reportedly shot at vehicles while driving on a freeway in Avondale.

Pipkin was arrested the same day after reportedly crashing into a motorcycle. He faces various charges, including first-degree murder. Avondale Police Department officials confirm that Pipkin drove on and off the freeway multiple times between 107th Avenue and Fairway Drive on Interstate 10 on Saturday when he started reportedly shooting at drivers.

During the shooting, Avondale officers said that Pipkin shot at two cars on the freeway, exited I-10, and then re-entered to shoot at more cars. He eventually crashed his car into a motorcyclist. The motorcycle driver is in the hospital, but officials say they are in stable condition.

