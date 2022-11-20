Christmas Angel
Phoenix man arrested after shooting that killed 1, injured 5 in Avondale Saturday

Raymond Pipkin was booked on several charges, including 1st degree murder.
Raymond Pipkin was booked on several charges, including 1st degree murder.(Courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin as the man who, on Saturday, reportedly shot at vehicles while driving on a freeway in Avondale.

Pipkin was arrested the same day after reportedly crashing into a motorcycle. He faces various charges, including first-degree murder. Avondale Police Department officials confirm that Pipkin drove on and off the freeway multiple times between 107th Avenue and Fairway Drive on Interstate 10 on Saturday when he started reportedly shooting at drivers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead, 5 injured after suspect allegedly shoots at cars on I-10 in Avondale

During the shooting, Avondale officers said that Pipkin shot at two cars on the freeway, exited I-10, and then re-entered to shoot at more cars. He eventually crashed his car into a motorcyclist. The motorcycle driver is in the hospital, but officials say they are in stable condition.

