Perfect Thanksgiving forecast

By Holly Bock
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A weak weather system is passing through the region today, and that is what is kicking up the winds across the state, especially out in eastern Arizona. Sunday will be a little breezy as well, with a high temperature of 71 in the Valley, with temps in the 40s in the high country. Winds will taper off slightly overnight but will pick up once again, especially in southeastern Arizona. Gusts to 20 mph are likely in the Valley.

Temperatures will be near normal throughout much of the workweek. Our average temperature for this time of the year is 75 degrees. By the middle of the week, high pressure will build in, and temps will warm to the middle 70s by Thanksgiving. It’s going to be a very nice holiday weekend!

