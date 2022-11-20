Perfect Thanksgiving forecast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A weak weather system is passing through the region today, and that is what is kicking up the winds across the state, especially out in eastern Arizona. Sunday will be a little breezy as well, with a high temperature of 71 in the Valley, with temps in the 40s in the high country. Winds will taper off slightly overnight but will pick up once again, especially in southeastern Arizona. Gusts to 20 mph are likely in the Valley.

Temperatures will be near normal throughout much of the workweek. Our average temperature for this time of the year is 75 degrees. By the middle of the week, high pressure will build in, and temps will warm to the middle 70s by Thanksgiving. It’s going to be a very nice holiday weekend!

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

