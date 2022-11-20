Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Goodyear man arrested after shooting that killed 1, injured 5 in Avondale

Raymond Pipkin was booked on several charges, including 1st degree murder.
Raymond Pipkin was booked on several charges, including 1st degree murder.(Courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin as the man who reportedly shot at vehicles while driving on a freeway in Avondale on Saturday.

Pipkin was arrested the same day after reportedly crashing into a motorcycle. He faces various charges, including first-degree murder. Avondale Police Department officials confirm that Pipkin drove on and off the freeway multiple times between 107th Avenue and Fairway Drive on Interstate 10 when he started reportedly shooting at drivers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead, 5 injured after suspect allegedly shoots at cars on I-10 in Avondale

During the shooting, Avondale officers said that Pipkin shot at two cars on the freeway, exited I-10, and then re-entered to shoot at more cars. He eventually crashed his car into a motorcyclist. The motorcycle driver is in the hospital, but officials say they are in stable condition. Police say one person has died, and three others are injured from gunshot wounds. Another victim was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Attorney General’s office sent a letter to the Maricopa County’s Civil Division Chief...
Attorney general requests Maricopa County reports of Election Day problems, procedures
Transgender Day of Remembrance is celebrated annually on November 20, in honor of transgender...
Transgender Day of Remembrance solemnly observed on Nov. 20, in light of Club Q tragedy
Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Chandler police say a father shot...
2 children reportedly shot by father in Chandler home in stable condition, father identified
Friends say Marla struggled with infertility and was overjoyed bringing her three babies into...
Wife wanted to end marriage before husband killed her, kids at Phoenix home, friends say
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
Original Green Power Ranger Jason David Frank dead, age 49