Chandler father dead after shooting his 2 kids, then himself

Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:47 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night.

Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road, just before 8 p.m., for the report of shots fired. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Chandler police say a father shot his two children and then himself at the home. The father was pronounced dead at the scene, his two children were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

