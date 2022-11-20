Christmas Angel
Attorney general requests Maricopa County reports of Election Day problems, procedures

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Attorney General’s office sent a letter to the Maricopa County’s Civil Division Chief requesting a report of problems that occurred on Election Day.

The letter, sent by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright, says that the Elections Integrity Unit of the Attorney General’s Office received hundreds of complaints regarding the administration of the 2022 General Election in Maricopa County. Wright is requesting the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office send a comprehensive report of problems with printers or tabulation machines and state how employees were trained on “check-out” procedures.

The letter also shares concerns about ballots deposited into “Door 3″. The Attorney General’s office says they received a sworn complaint that more than 1700 “Door 3″ non-tabulated ballots from a voting location “were placed in black duffle bags that were intended to be used for tabulated ballots.”

Wright’s letter concludes with a request to provide a copy of each voting location’s official ballot report and an explanation for any problems. “Arizonans deserve a full report and accounting of the myriad problems that occurred in relation to Maricopa County’s administration of the 2022 General Election,” said Wright.

Maricopa County has until Nov. 28 to respond to the Attorney General’s request before submitting its official canvass to the Secretary of State.

See the full letter below:

