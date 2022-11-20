Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Another picture perfect weather week in store for the Valley

We aren’t tracking any rain this week.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get out and enjoy the day!

We are tracking great weather this Sunday, sunny skies and warm temps in the 70s for the Valley. The start of the work week will see nice cool mornings and warm afternoons. We aren’t tracking any rain this week.

For Thanksgiving, we are tracking lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Perfect if you want to eat out on the patio with the family.

Next weekend is also shaping up to be a nice, with more sunny skies and temps in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

We aren’t tracking any rain this week.
Picture perfect weather in store for the Valley
7-day weather forecast for Saturday, Nov. 19
Cooler temperatures continue this weekend
7-day weather forecast for Saturday, Nov. 19
Nice, sunny Thanksgiving forecast
7-day weather forecast for Saturday, Nov. 19
Perfect Thanksgiving forecast