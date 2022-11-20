Another picture perfect weather week in store for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get out and enjoy the day!

We are tracking great weather this Sunday, sunny skies and warm temps in the 70s for the Valley. The start of the work week will see nice cool mornings and warm afternoons. We aren’t tracking any rain this week.

For Thanksgiving, we are tracking lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Perfect if you want to eat out on the patio with the family.

Next weekend is also shaping up to be a nice, with more sunny skies and temps in the mid 70s.

