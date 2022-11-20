Christmas Angel
2 dead, 1 injured after car crash in Goodyear

Police say two people are dead after a car accident in Goodyear on Saturday afternoon.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say two people are dead after a car accident in Goodyear on Saturday afternoon.

Goodyear police responded to the area of Bullard Avenue and Indian School Road for the report of a two car crash. Police say two people from one of the cars were taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, where they later died from their injuries. A person from the second car was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Goodyear police are investigating what led to the crash and are asking drivers to take alternative routes.

