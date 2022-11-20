2 children reportedly shot by father in Chandler home in stable condition, father identified

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are in stable condition after Chandler police said their father shot them and then himself in a home Saturday night.

Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road just before 8 p.m., after a woman called saying her two kids were reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman and two children were home when their husband and father, later identified as 52-year-old Derek Aaron Tighe, showed up unannounced to their home.

A domestic violence incident happened, and that was when the Tighe reportedly shot his two children and then himself at the home. The mother was not hurt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, his two children were taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Chandler police are investigating what led to the shooting but said there is a history of domestic violence at the home. Officers say there may be further information released as the investigation continues this week.

