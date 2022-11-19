Shooting in Avondale causes several road closures

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Avondale police say several roads are closed as officers investigate a shooting that happened near McDowell Road, Avondale Boulevard, and Interstate 10 Saturday afternoon.

Avondale police officers say that one unidentified person has been arrested in the area but has not shared what led up to the shooting. Officers are asking all drivers to stay out of the areas of McDowell Road between 111th to 119th Avenue and Avondale Boulevard from McDowell Road to Encanto Street during the investigation.

There is no information available as to when the areas will re-open.

