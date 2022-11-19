Nice weekend ahead of Thanksgiving

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This weekend is going to be pitch-perfect across the valley.

If you are doing anything outdoors, plan on the mornings being cool but afternoons warm, as our highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 70s. Saturday will have some breezy winds, mainly in the late morning. We are also tracking sunny skies for both days.

This upcoming week will be very similar to this weekend as highs will be in the low 70s with sunny skies. Thanksgiving on Thursday will be nice as well, so if you’re planning to eat with the family outside, we are tracking sunny skies and 70s.

