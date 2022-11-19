Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Nice weekend ahead of Thanksgiving

This upcoming week will be very similar to this weekend as highs will be in the low 70s with sunny skies.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:55 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This weekend is going to be pitch-perfect across the valley.

If you are doing anything outdoors, plan on the mornings being cool but afternoons warm, as our highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 70s. Saturday will have some breezy winds, mainly in the late morning. We are also tracking sunny skies for both days.

This upcoming week will be very similar to this weekend as highs will be in the low 70s with sunny skies. Thanksgiving on Thursday will be nice as well, so if you’re planning to eat with the family outside, we are tracking sunny skies and 70s.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nice weekend ahead of Thanksgiving
7-day weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 18.
Wonderful weekend weather ahead with cool temperatures, clear skies
7-day weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 18.
Clear skies, below average temperatures continue this weekend
7-day weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 18.
Wonderful weekend weather ahead!