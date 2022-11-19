Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes near Northern Ave, Loop 101
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A multi-vehicle crash has closed lanes on Loop 101 in Glendale late Saturday morning.
Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a call reporting a multi-vehicle crash that happened near the intersection of Loop 101 and Northern Avenue, near Desert Diamond Casino, around 11 a.m. on Saturday.
All northbound traffic lanes have been closed on Northern Avenue. Officials have not identified the cause of the crash, the identities, or the injuries of anyone involved.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.