Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes near Northern Ave, Loop 101

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A multi-vehicle crash has closed lanes on Loop 101 in Glendale late Saturday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a call reporting a multi-vehicle crash that happened near the intersection of Loop 101 and Northern Avenue, near Desert Diamond Casino, around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

*UPDATE* *CLOSURE*



Loop 101 northbound is now CLOSED due to this crash at Northern.



Motorists can exit and reenter the freeway at Northern.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.#phxtraffic #Loop101 pic.twitter.com/DL2z8zUgD3 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 19, 2022

All northbound traffic lanes have been closed on Northern Avenue. Officials have not identified the cause of the crash, the identities, or the injuries of anyone involved.

