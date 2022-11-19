Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Gilbert Days Festival pays homage to town’s history, western heritage

If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!
By Cristiana Ramos
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:55 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grab your chaps and cowboy hats because the Gilbert Days Festival is back to celebrate the town’s rich history and promote the town’s western heritage. “There’s so much western and rodeo history in Arizona and in Phoenix as well, and we’re trying to keep it alive the best we can,” said Jacob Kelly, a livestock contractor.

Every November, the town of Gilbert puts on a three-day event, including the rodeo. This year Gilbert Days are hosting the Grand Canyon Championships, where there will be bull riding and team roping! Saturday night, there will be a dance, carnival, and parade. It’s fun for all ages. Arizonans from all over the state come out to experience the town of Gilbert.

TRENDING: Dinosaur sculptures pop up in downtown Phoenix, stir up controversy around homeless encampment

Ethan Hoopes brought his grandfather, John Hoopes, on Friday night after a short hiatus. “When we lived out in California we would come out and go to the Gilbert rodeo. But since they’ve moved it, we haven’t been back,” said John. “I mean, it’s fun to watch kids get bucked off horses and bulls,” added Ethan.

Kids can also experience the toughest sport on the dirt by signing up for mutton busting. Gunner is a 6-year-old who has done it for three years and hopes to be a bull rider someday. “My favorite part was when I got to ride a sheep and get the buckle,” he said.

TRENDING: Phoenix pastor crushed by boulder on charity hike set to finish what he started

Tickets will be sold at the rodeo gate for $18 per adult and free for kids under 5 years old. For more information, visit gilbertdays.org.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks off for weekend of fun!
Wendy and Roy Plunk lost their son Zach after he took a fentanyl pill he thought was Percocet.
Mesa parents suing Snapchat for role in son’s death, saying app enables drug dealers
The delay potentially jeopardizes state certification, set for Dec. 5, and at least one...
Cochise County board delays certifying election results
Mesa family suing Snapchat after son dies from fentanyl overdose