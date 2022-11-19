Gilbert Days Festival pays homage to town’s history, western heritage

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grab your chaps and cowboy hats because the Gilbert Days Festival is back to celebrate the town’s rich history and promote the town’s western heritage. “There’s so much western and rodeo history in Arizona and in Phoenix as well, and we’re trying to keep it alive the best we can,” said Jacob Kelly, a livestock contractor.

Every November, the town of Gilbert puts on a three-day event, including the rodeo. This year Gilbert Days are hosting the Grand Canyon Championships, where there will be bull riding and team roping! Saturday night, there will be a dance, carnival, and parade. It’s fun for all ages. Arizonans from all over the state come out to experience the town of Gilbert.

Ethan Hoopes brought his grandfather, John Hoopes, on Friday night after a short hiatus. “When we lived out in California we would come out and go to the Gilbert rodeo. But since they’ve moved it, we haven’t been back,” said John. “I mean, it’s fun to watch kids get bucked off horses and bulls,” added Ethan.

Kids can also experience the toughest sport on the dirt by signing up for mutton busting. Gunner is a 6-year-old who has done it for three years and hopes to be a bull rider someday. “My favorite part was when I got to ride a sheep and get the buckle,” he said.

Tickets will be sold at the rodeo gate for $18 per adult and free for kids under 5 years old. For more information, visit gilbertdays.org.

