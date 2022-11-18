Christmas Angel
Wonderful weekend weather ahead!

Arizona travel looks good for Thanksgiving week
A slightly warmer weekend is on the way.
A slightly warmer weekend is on the way.
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What a fantastic weather day this Friday to end the week on under mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. High temperatures are still below average for this time of year as our cool streak this month of November continues. Look for partly cloudy skies tonight and a light breeze perfect for football playoff games for local high schools. Sunny and warm on Saturday with highs near 73 degrees, perfect weather for ASU’s Homecoming game in the early afternoon. Sunday looks good as well for the Ironman in Tempe. Look for local road closures around Tempe Town Lake. Check road closures here:

Ironman AZ
Ironman AZ Road Closures

Road closures for the race Sunday.

Heads up Sunday!

It will be a windy Saturday for folks along the Colorado River. There is a Lake Wind Advisory in effect from 6 p.m. tonight until 6 p.m. Saturday for gusts up to 40 mph. Wave heights of 1-2 feet are possible on Lake Mead and higher on Lake Mohave. Please use caution and be safe!

Gusty Winds tonight and tomorrow along the river.
Gusty Winds tonight and tomorrow along the river.

As we sketch out Thanksgiving week, a dry, stable pattern in our weather will continue, along with the unseasonably cooler temperatures. Travel across the state will be perfect by car or by plane. Sunny skies and highs in the low 70′s will prevail through Thanksgiving Thursday.

Dinner outside perhaps?
Dinner outside perhaps?

