Wonderful weekend weather ahead!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What a fantastic weather day this Friday to end the week on under mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. High temperatures are still below average for this time of year as our cool streak this month of November continues. Look for partly cloudy skies tonight and a light breeze perfect for football playoff games for local high schools. Sunny and warm on Saturday with highs near 73 degrees, perfect weather for ASU’s Homecoming game in the early afternoon. Sunday looks good as well for the Ironman in Tempe. Look for local road closures around Tempe Town Lake. Check road closures here:

Ironman AZ Ironman AZ Road Closures Road closures for the race Sunday.

It will be a windy Saturday for folks along the Colorado River. There is a Lake Wind Advisory in effect from 6 p.m. tonight until 6 p.m. Saturday for gusts up to 40 mph. Wave heights of 1-2 feet are possible on Lake Mead and higher on Lake Mohave. Please use caution and be safe!

Gusty Winds tonight and tomorrow along the river. (AZ Family)

As we sketch out Thanksgiving week, a dry, stable pattern in our weather will continue, along with the unseasonably cooler temperatures. Travel across the state will be perfect by car or by plane. Sunny skies and highs in the low 70′s will prevail through Thanksgiving Thursday.

Dinner outside perhaps? (AZ Family)

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.