Toy Insider’s hottest toys for the whole family this holiday season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — James Zahn from Toy Insider is back on Good Morning Arizona to tell us what the most popular toys for the whole family this holiday season. These choices range from $19.99 to $119.99.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Blaster ($44.99)

The Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitrz Blaster is a 2-in-1 blaster that includes 22 official Nerf elite darts.

Lego City Lunar Research Base ($119.99)

The classic toy company’s take on a NASA-inspired lunar research base. Move objects with the sky crane drone, retrieve samples from the VIPER rover and carry out experiments in the science and botany labs.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Battle Academy ($19.99)

Get the latest version of Battle Academy and play like you want to be the very best!

The Magical World of Disney Trivia Game ($39.99)

Diehards can test their trivia knowledge of old and modern Disney with 2,000 questions.

Wooden Café Barista Coffee Shop ($119.99)

Kids can pretend to run a coffee shop with this 35-piece playset. It includes pretend drink-making tools, drinks, and baked goods. There’s also a magnetic menu board and a check-out station.

