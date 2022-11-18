Christmas Angel
Teen girl dies over a week after a double shooting at Chandler apartment

Two teens were shot on Nov. 9 and both died.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after a double shooting more than a week ago at a Chandler apartment complex. The teen girl died at the hospital on Thursday evening. The suspect, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr., is still in jail and being held there without bond, police said. Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans said detectives will file recommended homicide charges against Sandusky early next week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect attacked man, woman at home after running from deadly shooting scene, Chandler police say

The girl and a 19-year-old man, both unidentified, were shot on Nov. 9 at an apartment complex near Pecos Road and Arizona Avenue. The man died on the day of the shooting. After the shooting, Sandusky ran away and went into the backyard of a nearby home and attacked the homeowners, investigators said. He hit a man in the head and choked a woman before the man grabbed his gun, according to court paperwork. Police say the man pointed the gun at Sandusky until officers arrived and took him into custody.

McClimans said more information on the case should be released early next week.

