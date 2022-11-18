Christmas Angel
Sky Harbor to conduct emergency training exercise Friday, says not to worry

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will conduct an emergency training exercise Friday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will conduct an emergency training exercise Friday from 1 to 3 p.m.

During that time frame, a spokesperson says the public might see police and fire dept. vehicles at Sky Train stations at 24th Street and the rental car center, which is all part of the drill.

The two-hour exercise won’t affect normal airport operations.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

