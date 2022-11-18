‘Share the Warmth’ wants your coats, jackets, and hoodies for kids in need

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s winter, meaning jackets, coats, and sweaters come out of retirement. However, maybe you want a new jacket but need to make room. Larry H. Miller Dealerships encourage you to donate any winter clothes you don’t want to their “Share the Warmth” holiday coat drive to benefit children whose parents can’t afford a new jacket.

Everyone can donate from now through Dec. 12. “All children deserve the comfort that comes from a winter coat,” said Robert Smith, customer relations manager at the dealership’s Hyundai Peoria location. “While we don’t get snowfall in Phoenix and Tucson, our nights and mornings are quite cold, and nowadays, many families are having to make tough choices between basic needs like paying for groceries over a coat or a utility bill. We hope this month-long campaign serves to warm the hearts of children in our community.”

This will be the third year the dealership will hold its coat drive in 12 locations in Phoenix and Tucson. In addition, it partnered with Valley of the Sun United Way and United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.

“We’re honored to partner with Larry H. Miller Dealerships on the ‘Share the Warmth’ coat drive campaign,” said Melissa L. Boydston, Ed.D, senior vice president of community development and engagement at Valley of the Sun United Way. “Our organization is always looking for solutions to ensure that every child, family and individual in our community is healthy, has a safe place to live and has the opportunity to succeed in school, in work and in life. This partnership and shared mission among multiple organizations provides a real impact for children and their families this winter.”

United Ways’ part in the drive is to find Title 1 schools and work with their school districts to distribute the coats to the students. Title 1 schools are schools that serve a high percentage of students from low-income families. About 20% of Arizona’s children live in poverty, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2022 KidsCount data.

To find Larry H. Miller dealership drop-off locations, click here.

